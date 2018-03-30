Bobcat or mountain lion may be roaming Central NJ town

EWING — Residents in a Mercer County community were warned Thursday about a large cat-like animal roaming the area.

The animal, possibly a Mountain Lion or Bobcat, was spotted in the area of Scotch Road and Route 295 (former Route 95). A message from Ewing Mayor Bert Steinmann warned residents to not approach it if they see it.

The New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife was also notified about the sighting and is assisting police and animal control, according to Steinmann.

Steinmann did not say if it's known how the animal got to the Mercer County township.

The area includes the Trenton-Mercer County Airport, two hotels, warehouses and a Department of Transportation facility along with wide open spaces.

North of the interstate is Capital Health Medical Center, located in Hopewell Township and Nursery Road, with several homes in a wooded area. Hopewell Police Chief told New Jersey 101.5 there have not been any sightings in his township, but did share Ewing Township's Facebook post on Hopewell's township, health department and police pages.

A bobcat is about twice the size of a house cat, according to National Geographic, and can pounce 10 feet to kill its prey. Bobcats can be seen most anywhere in the United State and can adapt easily to their environment.