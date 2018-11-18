Black Friday NJ 2018 deals: The best we could find

Ashley Homestore

Running several "Beat the Clock" sales: 60 percent off on Friday from 7 a.m. to noon, 55 percent off on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 percent off on Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Online sales start Nov. 22 through Nov. 25. In-store sales start Nov. 23 through Nov. 26

• Buy one, get one 50 percent off of select toys, puzzles and games.

• Exclusive Lego Harry Potter Minifigure 4-pack with purchase of $75 or more on lego

• 50 percent off teen, young adult and younger reader bestsellers

• 50 percent off gift books

• 50 percent off picture books

Bed Bath & Beyond

Receive a coupon for 20 percent off entire purchase when you visit a store between 6 a.m. and noon Friday or sign up online

• Shark ION RV750 Robot Vacuum with wifi: $183.99

• Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart: $87.99

• Black & Decker Crisp 'n Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $47.99

Best Buy

Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, reopens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Several deals already active: See Bestbuy.com for details.

• 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV with HDR, $129

• 55-inch Samsung 4K TV with HDR: $397

• 55-inch Sharp 4K Roku TV with HDR: $249

• Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299

• Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V bundle: $429

• PS4 1TB Spider-Man bundle: $199

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $34

• Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ 128GB: $599

• Brother Wireless black-and-white laser printer: $79

Big Lots

Several one-day deals on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to midnight. More three-day deals available on Thanksgiving, Black Friday (opens 6 a.m.) and Saturday (opens 8 p.m.)

• Rocker recliners: $189 (one-day sale)

• 60-inch console fireplace: $389 (one-day sale)

• Manhattan sectional: $589 (one-day sale)

• 10-inch gel memory foam matress: $399 (one-day sale)

• 5-piece faux marble dining set: 199 (one-day sale)

BJ's

Open starting 7 a.m. Friday through Monday. Closed on Thanksgiving, but early access to deals available online.

• Shark ION wifi connected robot vacuum: $30 off

• Samsonite five-piece luggage set in purple or grey: $99.99

• Samsung 55-inch UHD/4K HDR Smart LED TV: $399.99

• Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $49.99

• iLive Speaker with Amazon Alexa: $39.99

• Crock-Pot 6-quart Cooker and Bella 3.7-quart air convection fryer: 50 percent off

• Buy two, get one free on all chargers, headphones, earbuds, cell and tablet accessories

• Buy two, get one free on all Barbie, Fisher Price, Vtech, Sopkins, Hot Wheels, activity kits, games and puzzles

Costco

Closed on Thanksgiving. Opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Costco will be offering online-only deals available only on Thanksgiving

• Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop: $80

• Apple iPad 9.7- inch 32 GB: $70

• LG 22-foot Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door InstaView Refrigerator: $1,300 Off

• ProForm Premier 700 Treadmill: $300 Off

• Google Home Mini: $30

• 14-Karat White Gold Diamond Earrings: $200 Off

Home Depot

Closed on Thanksgiving - Closed. Store hours vary on Black Friday.

• Save $60 when purchasing 2 appliances or automatically save $500 on six or more appliances

• Samsung Washer & Electric Steam Dryer: $648.00

• Whirlpool Four-Piece Suite with Four-Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave: $2,699.00

• Up to 30 percent off select Mini Fridges

• iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum: $297.00

JCPenney

Opens at 4 p.m. on Thankstiving. Stays open through closing on Black Friday at 10 p.m. Early-bird shoppers can compete for prizes including coupons for $10, $100, or $500 off.

• Nike Products: 30 percent Off

• Holiday Décor: 60 percent Off

• Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $149.95

• Kitchenaid 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer: $199.99

• American Explorer Luggage: $39.99

• Ninja Professional Blender: $59.99

Kmart

Open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving until midnight, then from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Advertised savings may vary per store. Kmart is offering 100 percent cashback in points up to $50 to "make your own doorbuster."

• Protctor Silex can opener, iron, two-slice toaster or five-speed hand mixer: $4.99

• Trim-A-Home 6-foot Peninsula Pine Christmas Tree: $15 (normally $50)

• Joe Boxer Men's And Women's Plush PJ Pants: $7

• Wonderkids Toddler Jeans and Route 66 Kid's Jeans: $5

• Rustler or Route 66 Men's or Women's JEans: $10

• Barbie Chelsea or Barbie Beach Fashion Dolls: $4.99

Kohl's

Opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stays open all night into Black Friday. Deals that start online at 11:01 PM the night before Thanksgiving are valid until 1:00 PM on Black Friday.

• 15 percent off purchases from Nov. 19 through Nov. 23

• Xbox One Minecraft Creators Bundle: $199.99

• Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation): $24.00

• Beats Solo Wireless Headphones: $239.99

• Ninetendo Switch Bundle with Turtle Beach Headset: $329.99

• Fitbit Ace: $59.99

Lowe's

Closed on Thanksgiving. Store hours vary on Black Friday. Black Friday deals are already online and run through Nov. 29.

• Lowe's is offering a rebate of up to $600 in Lowe's gift cards when you buy two or more select appliances worth at least $396.00

• Santa Christmas Inflatable: $49.00

• Kobalt Household Tool Set With Hard Case: $99.00

• Whirlpool 7-Foot Electric Dryer: $429.00\

• Style Selections Windell Auburn single sink vanity with Kona solid surface top: $169.00

Sam's Club

Closed on Thanksgiving. Open at 7 a.m. Black Friday morning. Prices are valid through Nov. 25 or while supplies last.

• Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart LED TV plus Xbox One S Starter Bundle: $1,279

• Vizio D-SEries 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $529

• Canon EOS Rebel t^ DSLR bundle with 18-55 mm lens and 75-300mm lens: $399

• Nikon d3500 DSLR kit with 18-55mm lens and 70-300mm lens: $499

• PS4 1TB Console with Marvel Spider-Man Bundle: 199

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tabled: $119.86

Staples

Order online on Thanksgiving. Stores open as soon as Friday at 7 a.m.

• HP laptop with Intel i3 processor and 14-inch display: $319

• HP laptop with Intel i3 processor and 17-inch display: $329

• HP laptop with Intel i5 processor and 14-inch display: $429

• HP all-in-one desktop with Intel i3 processor and 23-inch display: $429

• HP Pavilion desktop with i5 processor: $369

• HP Pavilion laptop with Intel i7 processor, 15-inch FHS screen and 8GB RAM: $499

Target

Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving day. Open 7 a.m. Black Friday. Target's website offers free two-day shipping.

• Nintendo Switch Market Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99

• LG Smart HDR UHD TV: $469.99

• Amazon Echo: $69.99

• Amazon Echo Dot: $24.00

• Beats Solo Wireless Headphones: $179.99

• Google Home: $79.99

• Buy an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X with a AT&T, Sprint or Verizon activation and you get a $150 Target gift card.

• iRobot Roomba 675 robotic vacuum for $199.99.

• 6-foot Alberta spruce artificial Christmas tree for $30

• Rollplay Mercedes Benz child-size car for $124.

Walmart

Opens 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, reopens 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Walmart will be offering free coffee and Christmas cookies to those who show up on Thanksgiving. Walmart's online deals will become available at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21st.

• Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop: $169 (Save $20)

• Dell G3 15.6” Gaming Laptop i5/8/1050: $699 (Save $100)

• meShare 1080p Mini Cameras 2 Pack: $39.99 (Save $10)

• Dell Inspiron 15 5570 15.6” HD Laptop: $479 (Save $90)

• Farberware Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39 (Save $10.99)

• HP Pavilion x360 15.6” Convertible Laptop: $529 (Save $70)

• Lenovo Ideapad 320 15.6” Laptop: $299 (Save $10)

• Sharp 50” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV: $249 (Save $30.99)

- Includes reporting by Nicole Murray and Louis C. Hochman

