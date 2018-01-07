Woman robs Jersey Shore bank, police say

Surveilliance photo of Pine Beach Santander Bank robbery suspect (Pine Beach Police)

PINE BEACH — Police are investigating a bank robbery at a Santander Bank branch on Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the branch on Atlantic City Boulevard, police said. The suspect is described as an elderly Hispanic female approximately 5 foot tall, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, tan boots, sunglasses and black leggings.

The suspect allegedly handed the teller a note demanding $3000 in loose bills, that she had a gun, and for the teller to not press the button, police said.

Police said the suspect successfully left the bank with the money. She walked out of the bank and headed towards the neighboring Lamp Post Inn and got into a silver four door sedan with a male driver who had an earring, according to police. No further description is available for the male subject.

Although the suspect said she had a gun, no weapon was shown and no one was injured, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 732-341-2616.

