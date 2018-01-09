This is the woman cops say robbed an Ocean County bank

(Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

TOMS RIVER — A township woman has been charged with a Jan. 5 robbery of a bank in Pine Beach.

Beth Ellen Brown, 54, was arrested Monday at the Pelican Hotel on Route 37.

Prosecutors say she walked into the Santander branch about 3 p.m. on Friday and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The note said she had a gun, although no weapon was displayed during the robbery, police say.

Surveilliance photo of Pine Beach Santander Bank robbery suspect (Pine Beach Police)

Brown was identified as a suspect by investigators from the Pine Beach and Toms River police, FBI, and the Ocean County sheirff’s and prosecutor’s offices.

Brown is charged with first-degree robbery. She was being held Tuesday at Ocean County Jail.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

