This is the woman cops say robbed an Ocean County bank

By Sergio Bichao January 9, 2018 11:40 AM
(Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)
(Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

TOMS RIVER — A township woman has been charged with a Jan. 5 robbery of a bank in Pine Beach.

Beth Ellen Brown, 54, was arrested Monday at the Pelican Hotel on Route 37.

Prosecutors say she walked into the Santander branch about 3 p.m. on Friday and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The note said she had a gun, although no weapon was displayed during the robbery, police say.

Surveilliance photo of Pine Beach Santander Bank robbery suspect
Surveilliance photo of Pine Beach Santander Bank robbery suspect (Pine Beach Police)

Brown was identified as a suspect by investigators from the Pine Beach and Toms River police, FBI, and the Ocean County sheirff’s and prosecutor’s offices.

Brown is charged with first-degree robbery. She was being held Tuesday at Ocean County Jail.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

