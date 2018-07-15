Baby Trump blimp is coming to New Jersey

BEDMINSTER — After looming large over President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom, the "Baby Trump" blimp appears to be headed to this side of the Atlantic.

A GoFundMe set up to bring the balloon to Trump's Bedminster golf course raised more than $5,000, far exceeding the original goal of $4,500. One of the leaders of the effort to bring the blimp to New Jersey is Hillsborough resident Didier Jimenez-Castro. It was after seeing news footage of the blimp that Jimenez-Castro said there was a decision made by local activists and organizers to bring the large orange balloon across the pond.

On the GoFundMe page, Jimenez-Castro said the goal of bringing the blimp to the golf course where Trump spends many weekends over the summer is "to get under his skin as much as we can." By Sunday night more than 200 people had contributed to the fundraiser's effort.

Jimenez-Castro told the Courier News that the plan is to first bring the blimp to New Jersey before a tour of the surrounding states as well.

"We won't just do protests, but use the balloon as a tool to bring people together and talk about candidates running in your district and if you are registered or do you need help registering to vote," he told the newspaper. "It will be a great tool to undermine him. He hates it because he has a huge ego."

Protesters have become a regular sight at the Somerset County golf course ever since Trump was elected president. When the president comes to Bedminster, it also brings a temporary flight restriction to the area from the FAA. There is no word as of Sunday night how the flight restriction would affect the blimp's usage the next time Trump is in town.