Trump back in Bedminster this weekend?

BEDMINSTER — President Donald Trump may be spending this weekend in New Jersey.

The FAA announced a temporary flight restriction in effect for Friday through Sunday at Morristown Airport, plus Essex County Airport in Caldwell and Teterboro Airport. Air Force One has landed several times in Morristown.

Security measures typically also force the closures of Soleburg Airport in Readington and Somerset Airport in Bedminster because they fall within a 10-mile radius of Trump National Golf Club.

The trip, if that is what the flight restriction indicates, would be Trump's first to his club in Bedminster this year. He has not stayed there since a 17-day stay last August.

