Atlantic City Officer saves 10-year-old from drowning

A ten year old boy is alive today thanks to the urgency and training of Atlantic City Police Officer Darrell Catanio.

The boy was swimming after the Lifeguards went home for the day. He got his foot stuck in a wood groin, which is used to prevent beach erosion. This story is right out of a horror movie as the tide was coming in and would have drowned the boy who was unable to free himself.

Officer Catanio will be joining me on the air Friday. The bottom line is that the officer and all those who wear the uniform to protect and serve are heroes. And we really need to take the idea of only swimming at a protected beach seriously.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: