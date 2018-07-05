Atlantic City Officer saves 10-year-old from drowning

Atlantic City police cruiser (Mike Peters, Atlantic City Police)

A ten year old boy is alive today thanks to the urgency and training of Atlantic City Police Officer Darrell Catanio.

The boy was swimming after the Lifeguards went home for the day. He got his foot stuck in a wood groin, which is used to prevent beach erosion. This story is right out of a horror movie as the tide was coming in and would have drowned the boy who was unable to free himself.

Officer Catanio will be joining me on the air Friday. The bottom line is that the officer and all those who wear the uniform to protect and serve are heroes. And we really need to take the idea of only swimming at a protected beach seriously.

