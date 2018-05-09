Atlantic City Hard Rock announces its first concerts

ATLANTIC CITY — Someday they'll be the answer to a trivia question.

Carrie Underwood and Pitbull will be the first two musical performers at the new Hard Rock Cafe, located on the site of the former Trump Taj Mahal at the end June.

They'll be part of a high-stakes doubleheader in which the Hard Rock and the Ocean Resort will both officially open the same weekend. The Hard Rock announced nearly a year's worth of 300 concerts.

Ocean Resort, which has hired more than 3,000 for its new resort is stressing the improvements at the 60-story former Revel, including a better layout, 16 restaurants, nightclubs and indoor golfing. Smoking will also be allowed, a change from the Revel which opened in 2012 and closed two years later.

Tickets for country star and "American Idol" winner Underwood on Friday, June 29, and Pitbull the next night go on sale Friday.

The Casino Control Commission granted a license to Hard Rock on Wednesday. "What we have in store is going to blow people away," said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. "It'll be a boost for the reinvention of Atlantic City."

The Hard Rock's announced lineup includes:

June 26, 27 & 28 -Steve Byrne (comedian)

June 29 - Carrie Underwood

June 30 - Pitbull

July 1, 8, 22 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'

July 3 & 4 - Howie Mandel

July 5 - Third Eye Blind

July 5 - Jon Lovitz

July 6 - Kellie Pickler

July 7 - The Dan Band

July 10 & 11 - Doug T the Hypnotist

July 12 - Ted Nugent

July 13 and 14 - Florida Georgia Line

July 21 - Gin Blossoms

July 21 - Chris Young

July 26 - Pat Benatar, Neil Geraldo and Rick Springfield

July 26 - Rascal Flatts, Dan & Shay and Carly Pearce

July 27 - A Thousand Horses

July 27 & 28 - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

July 31, Aug. 1 & 2 - Greg Hahn (comedian)

Aug. 1 - 'Revolution 3' tour: The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush

Aug. 4 - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Aug. 9 - George Thorogood

August 5, 12, 19, 26 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'

Aug. 11 - The Million Dollar Quartet

Aug. 18 - Blake Shelton

Aug. 23 - Counting Crows and Live

Aug. 26 - Toby Keith and Trace Adkins

Sept. 1 - Amy Schumer and friends

Sept. 2,9,16 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'

Sept. 8 - The Fab Faux

Sept. 22 - Cole Swindell

Oct. 13 - Steely Dan

Oct. 19 & 20 - Kid Rock

Oct. 30 - Nov. 4 - Rock of Ages

April 30 - May 5, 2019 - Kinky Boots

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.