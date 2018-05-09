Atlantic City Hard Rock announces its first concerts
ATLANTIC CITY — Someday they'll be the answer to a trivia question.
Carrie Underwood and Pitbull will be the first two musical performers at the new Hard Rock Cafe, located on the site of the former Trump Taj Mahal at the end June.
They'll be part of a high-stakes doubleheader in which the Hard Rock and the Ocean Resort will both officially open the same weekend. The Hard Rock announced nearly a year's worth of 300 concerts.
Ocean Resort, which has hired more than 3,000 for its new resort is stressing the improvements at the 60-story former Revel, including a better layout, 16 restaurants, nightclubs and indoor golfing. Smoking will also be allowed, a change from the Revel which opened in 2012 and closed two years later.
Tickets for country star and "American Idol" winner Underwood on Friday, June 29, and Pitbull the next night go on sale Friday.
The Casino Control Commission granted a license to Hard Rock on Wednesday. "What we have in store is going to blow people away," said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. "It'll be a boost for the reinvention of Atlantic City."
The Hard Rock's announced lineup includes:
June 26, 27 & 28 -Steve Byrne (comedian)
June 29 - Carrie Underwood
June 30 - Pitbull
July 1, 8, 22 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'
July 3 & 4 - Howie Mandel
July 5 - Third Eye Blind
July 5 - Jon Lovitz
July 6 - Kellie Pickler
July 7 - The Dan Band
July 10 & 11 - Doug T the Hypnotist
July 12 - Ted Nugent
July 13 and 14 - Florida Georgia Line
July 21 - Gin Blossoms
July 21 - Chris Young
July 26 - Pat Benatar, Neil Geraldo and Rick Springfield
July 26 - Rascal Flatts, Dan & Shay and Carly Pearce
July 27 - A Thousand Horses
July 27 & 28 - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
July 31, Aug. 1 & 2 - Greg Hahn (comedian)
Aug. 1 - 'Revolution 3' tour: The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush
Aug. 4 - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
Aug. 9 - George Thorogood
August 5, 12, 19, 26 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'
Aug. 11 - The Million Dollar Quartet
Aug. 18 - Blake Shelton
Aug. 23 - Counting Crows and Live
Aug. 26 - Toby Keith and Trace Adkins
Sept. 1 - Amy Schumer and friends
Sept. 2,9,16 - Motor City Live 'A Motown Tribute'
Sept. 8 - The Fab Faux
Sept. 22 - Cole Swindell
Oct. 13 - Steely Dan
Oct. 19 & 20 - Kid Rock
Oct. 30 - Nov. 4 - Rock of Ages
April 30 - May 5, 2019 - Kinky Boots
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ