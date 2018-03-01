Asbury Park house shot up from street, killing 10-year-old

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A judge on Thursday ordered an accused killer of a 10-year-old Asbury Park boy to be held behind bars until next week.

Karon Council, 18, could face life in prison if he is found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Yovanni Banos-Merino.

He made his first appearance Thursday before Superior Court Judge David Bauman. Council will be held at the Monmouth County Correctional Facility until a detention hearing on Tuesday.

The Neptune Township resident was arrested on Sunday in Pompano Beach, Florida, and was held at the Broward County Sheriff's Office before being brought back to New Jersey after waiving an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

Council has been blamed for the death of Merino at his home on Ridge Avenue last Wednesday night. The boy's mother, Lila Merino, 38, also was shot but survived. Neither were the intended targets amid a dispute between Council and man who lived at the home, authorities have said.

According to the criminal complaint against Council, he and a 16-year-old boy knocked on the door of the downstairs apartment on Ridge Avenue looking for a particular person whose name was not disclosed.

After being told the person was not there, Council walked to the street, pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired at the house.

The teen was arrested at Neptune High School the following day and charged in connection to the slaying.

Banos-Merino was laid to rest on Thursday at Holy Spirit Church on Second Avenue in Asbury Park.

