Asbury Park child-killing suspect heading back to NJ

The accused killer of a 10-year-old Asbury Park boy is headed back to New Jersey.

Karon Council, 18, on Tuesday waived an extradition hearing in Florida Circuit Court in Fort Lauderdale and will face a judge in Monmouth County later this week, according to Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The Neptune Township resident faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested hours after the shooting at Neptune High School and is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center in connection to the shooting. His name has not been released because of his age.

Council is accused of firing the shot that killed Yovanni Banos-Merino at his home on Ridge Avenue last Wednesday night. His mother, Lila Merino, was also shot but survived. Neither were the intended targets amid a dispute between Council and man who lived at the home, authorities have said.

U.S. Marshals, who arrested Council on Sunday, said he is a member of the Bloods gang and goes by the name "Boogie."

Neither Gramiccioni nor the U.S. Marshals have disclosed how Council got to Florida or where he was staying. WSVN-TV reporter Brian Entin in a Twitter post quoted marshals saying Council was with hiding with his girlfriend.

Yovanni Banos-Merino will be laid to rest on Thursday at Holy Spirit Church on Second Avenue in Asbury Park. Visitation is Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m. at the church.

