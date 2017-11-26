Arrest made in Morris County black church vandalism cases

MORRISTOWN — A township man has admitted to acting alone in vandalizing five local churches, including one he attended as a child.

Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp announced the arrest of 45-year-old Zuri C. Towns on Sunday. Knapp said Towns had signed a statement "confirming his involvement in these incidents and confirmed that he acted alone." The prosecutor said Towns was identified as a potential suspect after a person matching his description was seen on video from one of the affected churches.

Knapp said Towns lives near several of the churches. The four churches in Morristown included: The Church of God in Christ for All Saints on Rowe Street, the Bethel A.M.E. Church on Spring Street, the Calvary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Avenue, and the Union Baptist on Spring Street. The Morristown Church of Christ in Morris Township was also damaged, according to Knapp.

Towns was charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. As a result of the investigation, Knapp said there was "no evidence was obtained that would indicate this was a bias incident."

Towns was issued a summons pending a future court appearance.

