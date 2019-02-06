Another NJ school bus driver charged with watching porn on job

SHAMONG — A South Jersey school bus driver was charged for watching porn on his cell phone in sights of students Monday morning but his employer believes the charges are "incorrect."

Students said they noticed Franck Lafortune, 64, of Burlington Township, looking at the video while the bus was parked at the Indian Mills Elementary School. They told their parents, who in turn called State Police, officials said.

According to a letter obtained by the Courier-Post , schools superintendent Christine Vespe said the driver was "immediately and permanently" removed from driving within the Shamong school district.

A woman who answered the phone at GST, the company that provides bus transportation to the district, said no one was available to comment for this article. GST was identified as "Garden State Transport" in the letter to parents.

An employee who would not identify themselves to the Courier-Post said the charges against Lafortune are "not accurate" and he was still employed by the GST.

Lafortune was arrested and charged with obscenity to minors under the age of 18 and released pending a court appearance.

Authorities announced child pornography charges against 16 people in April 2016 as part of a statewide crackdown. (NJ Office of the Attorney General)

The arrest comes two weeks after another driver was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of viewing porn on a school bus in Sussex County.

Eugene Triston, 58, of Stanhope, was arrested in 2016 as part of Operation Safeguard, a sweep by the Division of Criminal Justice, ICE and State Police. Investigators said a full exam of Triston's computer revealed about 150 files of child pornography, including videos of young children being sexually assaulted.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

