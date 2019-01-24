NJ school bus driver who watched child porn on breaks gets prison

A former school bus driver in Sussex County was sentenced to five years in state prison for distributing images of child sexual abuse online.

Eugene Triston, 58, of Stanhope, was arrested in 2016 as part of Operation Safeguard, a sweep by the Division of Criminal Justice, ICE and State Police. Investigators said a full exam of Triston's computer revealed about 150 files of child pornography, including videos of very young children being sexually assaulted.

Police also said that Triston viewed child porn on breaks between bus runs for the Sparta school district, which included driving elementary students.

Triston pleaded guilty last year to a second-degree charge of distribution of child pornography. He admitted that he knowingly used file-sharing software to make multiple files containing child pornography available for other users to download from a “shared folder” on his computer.

Triston will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

