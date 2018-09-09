Almost time for corn mazes and pumpkin picking in New Jersey

The end of summer in New Jersey means the Jersey corn is still crisp and sweet, but it also means fall is just around the corner, bringing corn mazes all around the state.

Just as there is no shortage of Jersey Fresh products in the summer, there is also no shortage of farms holding Fall activities from Hackettstown and Vernon as far south as Cherry Hill and everywhere in between and beyond. Among the locations to check out are:

Bullock Farms:

83 Emleys Hill Road

Cream Ridge, NJ, 08514

609-758-8726

Located in the Cream Ridge section of Upper Freehold the four and a half acre corn maze opens on September 22 and is open through Halloween. There are also two smaller versions for younger explorers, and there's a platform giving a view of the 100 acre farm. The cost for the corn maze is $4. There is also a combination ticket for Bullock Barnyard where kids can get an up close view of some of the animals.

Donaldson Farm

358 Allen Road

Hackettstown, NJ 07840

The corn maze at this farm is 9 acres and is designed for people of all ages. The theme of the maze this year is "Brighten Someone's Day" and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Tomorrow's Children's Fund. The charity was established to help children and others with cancer and other blood disorders. The maze opens on September 29 and tickets are $9 per person. Kids age 4 and under get in free.

Etsch Farms

556 Buckelew Ave. Monroe Township, 08831

This is an eight acre corn maze in Middlesex County which is set to open on September 22. The main maze also includes a crossword puzzle, but there is also a smaller corn maze for younger people as well. Etsch Farm also offers a 10 percent discount for military and first responders.

Heaven Hill Farm

451 State Route 94

Vernon, NJ 07462

One of the largest corn mazes in the state is located at Heaven Hill Farm in Vernon. This year the farm is featuring a 10 acre "Pirate Treasure" corn maze, which poses a variety of challenges to get through. There is also a "Fabulous Finger Find" maze for those not quite ready for the main attraction. The corn stalks may not be as high as an elephant's eye, but they are close to 10 feet tall. The maze is open from September 15 through November 4.

Springdale Farm Market

1638 South Springdale Road

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08003

This corn maze is in Cherry Hill , but those that dare to take it on will feel like they are on a deep sea adventure. This year's maze opens on September 14 and runs through November 4. As an added layer of fun the farm market is offering "Flashlight Fridays" giving guests a chance to explore the maze in the dark. The cost for the maze is $10 plus tax for anyone over the age of 13 and $8.50 plus tax for kids between the ages of 4 and 12. Kids under the age of 4 are free, and anyone 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The Corn Maze Train

The Delaware River Railroad Excursions offers a Corn Maze Train which includes a ride on a historic train which stops at two different mazes. The whole route takes an hour and a half rout trip and includes a visit to the Ol' Susquehanna Mine. The train ride is available now and runs until October 29.

Ort Farms

25 Bartley Road

Long Valley, NJ 07853

Ort Farms is offering a veterans themed corn maze. This year's maze is a "Salute" to active and veteran service members. The farm is working with two organizations that also help veterans. The two organizations are Operation Chillout and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

Did we include your favorite? Tell us inn the comments section.

More From New Jersey 101.5