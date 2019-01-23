‘Active shooter’ standoff at tax office in Salem City

SALEM — Police have arrested a gunman who spent a few hours Wednesday afternoon in a standoff with authorities. No injuries were reported.

Police responded to reports of a shooting early in the afternoon, leading to county offices and courts to be placed on lockdown and surrounding streets to be closed.

State Police said before 1 p.m. troopers and federal and county law enforcement officials were "in the area of 172 E. Broadway" for "the report of shots fired."

The address is an H&R Block office. It is about a block away from county offices and the courthouse.

State officials said the suspect was believed to be a fugitive who was cornered. They did not immediately identify the suspect.

