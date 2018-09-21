Accused child rapist on the run — seen crossing into NJ

TRENTON — A fugitive running from child rape charges in Pennsylvania could be hiding in New Jersey, officials said Friday.

Police are looking for David Hamilton, 47, who was charged on Wednesday with a dozen violations involving child rape.

Police in Solebury, Pennsylvania, said Hamilton was last seen Friday after midnight crossing the Calhoun Street bridge into Trenton. Police said people should "pay special attention to areas along the Delaware River and canal towpath."

His car, a white 2016 Toyota Corolla PA-KSH7012, was already found in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

(Solebury Police Dept.)

Police believe he is riding a blue bicycle.

He was last seen wearing a Boonie hat, dark jacket, light-colored shorts and sneakers.

He has been charged with:

Two counts of rape of child

Sexual assault of a child as young as 11

Indecent assault of a victim under 13 and a victim under 16

Two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under 16

Two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 13

Aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 16

Photograph of child sexual abuse

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 or call Detective Sgt. Scott at 215-357-1235, ext. 344.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .