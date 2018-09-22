TRENTON — A man wanted by Pennsylvania authorities on numerous child-rape charges remained on the lam Saturday morning after being spotted on both sides of the Delaware River a day earlier and getting into hand combat with a cop.

David Hamilton, 47, had been seen just after midnight Friday crossing the Calhoun Street bridge into Trenton.

Later that afternoon, a police officer more than 15 miles away in New Hope, Pennsylvania, almost caught Hamilton, but he got away after fighting the cop and trying to grab his gun, police told the New Hope Free Press.

He was spotted again at 4:30 p.m., in Solebury, Pennsylvania, prompting police to alert residents to shelter in place until 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Solebury police said he was seen near Stoney Hill and Reeder roads in the township that surrounds New Hope. They released an image showing Hamilton skulking through a wooded area.

Police on Friday said that Hamilton had ditched his car and had been riding a blue bicycle.

The original charges filed Wednesday against Hamilton:

Two counts of rape of child

Sexual assault of a child as young as 11

Indecent assault of a victim under 13 and a victim under 16

Two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under 16

Two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 13

Aggravated indecent assault of a victim under 16

Photograph of child sexual abuse

Police ask anyone who sees Hamilton or knows where he might be to call 911.

