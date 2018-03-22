Absecon officer gives girl ride home after her bike breaks
Sometimes you don't need to say much other than show a video. And sometimes character, strength and commitment are measured in small gestures.
We're not sure of the name of the officer yet, but he's a member of the Absecon Police Department and he stepped up to help a little girl who's bike was disabled. He fixed it and gave her a ride home.
Proud to honor the Absecon Police Department for this #BlueFriday. Thank you for your commitment to the community and residents.
