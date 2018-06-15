A summer music mixtape in honor of NJ’s first really nice weekend of 2018
Here is our summer mixtape for driving down the Jersey shore! Feel free to add your own in the comments below.
"Just Like Paradise" - David Lee Roth
"This Summer's Gonna Hurt" - Maroon 5
"Summer Breeze" - Seals & Crofts
"Relax!" - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
"I Can't Drive 55" - Sammy Hagar
"Boys of Summer" - Don Henley
"In The Summertime" - Mungo Jerry
"Ice Cream Man" - Van Halen
"Hungry Eyes" - Eric Carman
"What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy)" - Information Society
"Surf City" - Jan and Dean
"Life is a Highway" - Tom Cochrane
"Born in the USA" - Bruce Springsteen
"Brick House" - The Commodores
"St. Elmo's Fire" - John Parr
"Hot Fun in the Summertime" - Sly & The Family Stone
"Drive" - The Cars
"Under The Boardwalk" - The Drifters
"Jamie's Cryin'" - Van Halen
"Summertime" - Will Smith
"Brandy" - Looking Glass
