A look inside New Jersey’s own Grammy museum

NEWARK — The Grammy Awards come but once a year — Sunday, Jan. 28 is 2018's date — but you can experience the Grammy stardom, and feel like a star yourself, nearly every day of the year at the Grammy Museum Experience located downtown.

Inside the Prudential Center, the 8,200-square-foot museum operates six days a week and welcomes the public to browse artifacts of Grammy legends and participate in interactive exhibits featuring some of New Jersey's biggest acts.

"You can come to the Grammy Museum Experience and take a drum lesson with Max Weinberg of the E Street Band," said Bob Santelli, executive director of the Grammy museums in California, Mississippi, New Jersey and Tennessee. "If you're good enough, you'll be able to walk away and be able to play at least some of Born in the USA."

Not into rock or drums? Jump into the recording studio with Jersey-educated Wyclef Jean and create a rap track. Or explore some of the many Grammy-winning artists who put the New Jersey music scene on the map and kept it there, such as Frank Sinatra, Queen Latifah and the Jonas Brothers.

"Wherever possible, we're connecting you with an artist — hopefully a Jersey artist — and they're taking you on a journey into the music," said Santelli, who was born and raised in the Garden State.

The museum also features a rotating film of 50-plus years of performance collaborations that have become some of the most unforgettable moments in Grammy history, along with clips of the most memorable acceptance speeches.

GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center

grammymuseumexp.org

165 Mulberry St. Newark, NJ 07102

Open Tuesday through Sunday

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on non-event nights, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on event nights

Adults: $10, college students: $9, seniors: $8, youth (3-17) and military: $7

