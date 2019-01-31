It's all but a done deal.

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to sign New Jersey's new $15/hour minimum wage law on Monday - another feather for a cap labeled "progressive agenda."

He's moving ahead undeterred by the embarrassment of a public appearance where a diner owner told Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney a $15/hour wage would kill his business .

"The whole thing is a smokescreen," Jim Gearhart says in the latest installment of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play Jersey.

Why? After all, workers are celebrating the increase, and business owners are dreading it.

But the wage won't go up to $15 until 2024, and it won't go up for everybody.

That, Jim says, "proves this thing is a farce. But what's the headline? $15 an hour in New Jersey."

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

