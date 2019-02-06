A $15 minimum wage … could we have to pump our own gas?

Jim Gearhart can't help but wonder ... with New Jersey's minimum wage going up to $15/hour (eventually), how will gas stations keep their employees on staff? And if they can't ... will we be pumping our own gas sooner than later?

That's in the latest installment of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play Jersey.

Jim's not alone in wondering.

“New Jersey is basically famous for not wanting to pump our own gas," CBS quoted state Sen. Declan O'Scanlon saying. "In fact, I’ve previously received phone calls making sure to let me know that ‘Jersey Girls Don’t Pump Gas’! Well, we better be prepared to start pumping our own gas soon because one of the industries that is bracing for massive losses is our fuel merchants. Local gas station owners testified before us that they cannot sustain employees and keep their businesses open without bringing in self-serve gas."

Self-serve? In New Jersey?

Jim's not sure he'd know what to do. It's been years since he's had to pump his own gas.

"I don't think I would be able to buy gas out of New Jersey now. ... I wouldn't know which card, which side, where to do it," he says.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love Podcasts? This week, on Speaking Podcast, Bill and the gang get sage wedding advice from South Jersey Traffic's Jill Myra.

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: