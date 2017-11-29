85 cats removed from two South Jersey homes

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Animal rescue workers and a hazmat crew helped police remove 85 cats from two homes on Monday.

Franklin Township Police said the cats were found during a search warrant at the homes on Swedesboro Road. Police told NJ.com an officer noticed the cats when he responded to a complaint about a dog running around.

Gloucester County spokeswoman Debra Sellitto told NJ.com workers from the county Animal Shelter wearing hazmat gear took the animals out of the home. They were checking the cats over, and the cats will likely be put up for adoption.

Sellitto said other shelters are also being asked about taking some of the animals.

Charges have not been filed against the woman who owns both homes, according to the report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: