8 New Jersey governors want to know who the hell this guy is

8 New Jersey governors want to know who the he’ll this guy is (Youtube)

When’s the last time we saw almost all of New Jersey’s governors, past, present and elect, unite for something that wasn’t a memorial? I don’t know the answer, either.

But here it it: outgoing Chris Christie, incoming Phil Murphy, plus Tom Kean, Christie Whitman, Jim McGreevey, Jon Corzine, Don DiFrancesco and Richard Codey are all in one giant montage. And, they’re all asking the same question: “Who the hell is Ned Newly?” (The only face missing among living governors is Jim Florio. Rest easy, Gov. Byrne.)

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

We gotta hand it to the Paper Mill Playhouse, this is a very clever campaign for an upcoming show. “The Outsider” is hitting the stage in Millburn, this month.

Also, it’s funny to watch some of the former govs edit their own line for a more PG audience. Others clearly have fun going for the whole “H-E double hockey sticks”.

The above *is* an ad for a production at Paper Mill Playhouse, but like the funny 1980s video dating service spoof a realtor put together, not one we were paid to run. Getting all our govs to agree on anything is worth a mention, in itself.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.