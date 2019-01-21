7-year-old boy suffers ‘sudden and suspicious’ death in NJ

NEWARK — A 7-year-old boy found unresponsive in an apartment on Monday morning later suffered what police are calling a "sudden and suspicious" death.

Newark police said they were called to a home in the South Ward section of Newark around 8 a.m. and told the child was sick.

The child was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community. Newark Police referred all questions about the incident to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Messages for the prosecutor's office were not immediately returned.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: