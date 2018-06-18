62,000 homes in these NJ towns face growing flooding risk — report

A new study finds sea level is rising faster than many thought, and the impact on New Jersey coastal communities will be dramatic, in some cases catastrophic.

The analysis, which focuses on the risk of chronic flooding due to accelerating sea level rise, finds as many as 311,000 coastal homes in America with a collective market value of $117.5 billion in will be in the danger zone within the next 30 years.

According to Rachel Cleetus, the policy director of the climate and energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, New Jersey’s coastal real estate is among the most exposed in the nation.

“The Garden State will see some pretty sobering sea level rise through the course of the century, an average of 2.1 feet by 2045, and 7.3 feet by 2100,” she said.

The report finds New Jersey is only second in the nation to Florida for most homes at risk because of rising sea levels.

“By 2045, more than 62,000 of today’s residential properties, which are currently home to about 80,000 people, are at risk of chronic inundation," she said.

NJ towns that would see most inundation: 2045

Ranked by percentage of useable land that would see inundation under worst-case sea level rise scenario.

Municipality %
West Wildwood 88
Moonachie 78
Teterboro 72
Elsinboro 56
Little Ferry 56
Ship Bottom 49
Beach Haven 48
Bay Head 47
Salem 45
Longport 43
Sea Bright 42
Wildwood 40
Carlstadt 39
Ocean City 39
North Wildwood 38
Surf City 38
Mantoloking 37
Monmouth Beach 34
Harvey Cedars 32
Lavallette 32
Long Beach 32
Seaside Park 32
Sea Isle City 31
Ventnor City 31
Seaside Heights 30
Atlantic City 27
Brigantine 25
Pennsville 25
Margate City 24
Cape May Point 23
Stone Harbor 23
Highlands 21
Manasquan 21
Ocean Gate 21
Point Pleasant Beach 21
Burlington 20
Tuckerton 20
Avalon 17
Lower Alloways Creek 17
South Hackensack 17
Barnegat Light 16
Kearny 16
West Cape May 16
East Rutherford 15
Penns Grove 15
Downe 13
Wildwood Crest 13
National Park 12
Brooklawn 11
Carneys Point 11
Ridgefield 11
Secaucus 11
Gloucester City 10
Oceanport 10
Union Beach 10

The report shows nearly 20 percent of the at-risk homes in New Jersey in 2045 and 2100 were built fairly recently, after the year 2000.

Cleetus said this points up the fact that “despite this risk, we’re continuing to see ongoing development in high risk areas.”

She added in less than 30 years in New Jersey, “about $27 billion worth of residential properties are at risk of chronic inundation, and that number rises to $107 billion by the end of the century.”

“We’ve known for a while now the New Jersey coastline is very exposed to sea level rise,” said Cleetus. “Even in the absence of major storms like Sandy, chronic flooding is already a reality in many coastal communities in New Jersey.”

She stressed this risk will only grow over time as sea levels rise.

“We need to improve education outreach. The worst thing we can do is deny the reality of the problem, and continue to develop in a risky way that puts more people and property in harms way,” she said.

“For the most part, communities seem unaware of this looming financial threat that they face.”

She also pointed out if the value of individual homes drops because of increased chronic flooding, the value of entire communities will be threatened.

She recommended communities and states invest in coastal resiliency measures and support efforts to cut carbon emissions

To get information about projected flood risks in your specific area you can visit www.ucsusa.org.

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com

