$3.6M deal: An iPad or MacBook for every Englewood student

ENGLEWOOD — By Monday, more than 4,000 iPads and MacBook Air computers will be distributed to students, teachers and administrators throughout the public school district.

The district on Thursday launched a $3.6 million agreement with Apple, the largest technology company in the world, to completely transform the way education is delivered and received.

"We don't want to be a traditional model," said superintendent Robert Kravitz. "We want independence. We want to foster learning and creativity."

As part of the agreement — a five-year equipment lease — a professional developer from Apple will become part of the district staff for 12 months, training anyone who needs additional assistance incorporating the new devices into the revamped curriculum.

In addition, the district will teach students how to repair Apple devices so they have the option to become Genius Bar representatives.

Students aged 3 through 5, and their teachers, receive an iPad tablet. Students aged 6 through 18 receive a MacBook Air notebook computer. Every teacher and administrator gets a notebook computer as well. Classrooms of the youngest grades will also be equipped with televisions that allow students to connect with an app they may have been using before they ever entered the school system .

Kravitz said his vision includes "morning announcements" that are no longer delivered over a loud-speaker. Instead, a student produces a video with a green screen and can mass distribute the day's news to every device in the district. Rather than just discussing U.S. history and taking notes, students can recreate history through iMovie.

"We want to use the devices as creative tools for children so that they can become explorers," he said.

