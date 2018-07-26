PATERSON — A man making the last delivery of the night for his restaurant died after being shot and crashing his car.

Rui Zhou, 29, was with his wife, Xiaomei Liu, about 12:40 a.m. Thursday when he was found unresponsive in his Toyota Highlander in the area of 404 East 34th St., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Valdes said Zhou hit another car after he was shot. He died later at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Liu, who was not injured during the incident, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that her husband was shot in the face and the gunman left on foot.

He is the second food deliveryman this month fatally shot while on the job in Passaic County.

Dervy Almonte-Moore, of Clifton, was shot in the early hours of July 15 on Paulison Avenue in Passaic as he made a delivery for Jumbo Pizza of Wallington.

No arrest have been made in either case.

