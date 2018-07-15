NJ pizza delivery man shot while on the job, police say

PASSAIC — A man making a pizza delivery who was found at the scene of a crash early Sunday morning may have been shot on the job, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Paulison Avenue near the Shop Rite supermarket around 2:15 a.m. and found an unresponsive man inside a 1998 black Toyota Camry, the prosecutor's office said. The car had hit a tree, which is where police found it.

Investigators determined the 27-year-old had a gunshot wound, and he was taken to St Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson where he died. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, may have been shot while he was making a delivery to an address on Paulison Avenue in Clifton, the prosecutor's office said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asked that anyone with additional information to call their tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.

