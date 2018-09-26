$2,500 scholarship for broadcast students from NJ 101.5 — 2018

On November 19, 2002, Erik Van Ness lost his long battle with Cystic Fibrosis. With Erik’s passing, the radio industry lost one of the most creative individuals to ever occupy a production studio.

In Erik’s memory, Townsquare Media Trenton — New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) — is proud to present this memorial scholarship in the hope of fostering the kind of creativity and passion he inspired in us. The scholarship, in the amount of $2,500, will be awarded to a New Jersey resident enrolled in an accredited college or university and majoring in broadcast production or related courses.

Eligibility is at the sole discretion of the judges. Applications will be judged on overall creativity, originality, production values, and impact to the listener.

The deadline for submitting application forms and supporting materials is Dec. 1, 2018. A panel of broadcasters will review all applications. The most qualified applicant will be notified in early December of his or her award.

To apply, students should complete this application form .

In addition to the application, applicants should also submit the following:

• A brief statement explaining the applicant's interest in broadcasting, how he or she expects to develop this interest and experience he or she has had so far in this field in high school, college or professionally.

• A brief biography.

• A letter of recommendation from a person qualified to judge the applicant's performance and/or aptitude for a career in broadcasting.

• A short note from the applicant's instructor or advisor evaluating his or her overall academic ability.

• Some representative sample (flashdrive/USB, video, link, mp3 attachment, or written) of his or her work in the field for evaluation by the judges.

Completed application materials can be submitted via mail or email.

Mail Application Forms To:

Townsquare Media – NJ 101.5

Attention: Annette Petriccione – News Director

109 Walters Ave.

Trenton, NJ 08638

Email Application Forms To:

annette.petriccione@townsquaremedia.com