20-year-old Bradley Beach woman missing for over a week

BRADLEY BEACH — Police are looking for a 20-year-old woman missing for a week, with a limited amount of needed medication.

Lisset Crozier-Rothman was last seen on Jan. 12 at her Bradley Beach home, according to Bradley Beach Police. She has a medical condition that requires medication.

She is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet and 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. In pictures, she has long black hair and wears black horn rimmed glasses.

Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call them at 732-775-6900.

