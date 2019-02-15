2 men in NJ each found with 4,000+ child porn images, cops say

A Woodbridge man has been sentenced to five years in prison while a Westfield resident was arrested Wednesday, both on charges of each possessing thousands of images depicting child sexual abuse.

The cases were the result of separate months-long investigations.

Gregory Piszczek, 36, of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of more than 100 files of child pornography. He was sentenced Friday to five years in prison with 2 ½ years of parole ineligibility. He will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

The IT professional was found with more than 4,000 videos and images of child porn on his electronic devices after his arrest in Aug. 3, 2017.

Investigators tracked Piszczek after they downloaded child porn through a file-sharing network from a shared folder linked to an IP address connected to him.

Piszczek was among 79 child predators and child pornography offenders busted in a sting in 2017.

In the latest arrest, Gregory Brown, 37, of Westfield, also was found with more than 4,000 files of child porn after investigators conducted a forensic search of his multiple Tumblr accounts and electronic devices, Union County prosecutors said.

Brown was charged with first-degree possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute, second-degree possession of child pornography, and two counts of second-degree distribution of child pornography.

He was being held at Union County jail awaiting a court hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Brown had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

