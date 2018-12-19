LINDEN — An 18-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he robbed a local convenience store and stabbed the owner before fleeing, cops say.

Ruben Soto surrendered to police on Dec. 17, six days after police say he robbed the Krausers Convenience Store on South Wood Avenue. The owner of the store, identified only as a 40-year-old man from Edison, was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital. The victim has since been released.

After robbing the store, Soto attempted to take a 2012 Mercedes GLK that had a 31-year-old woman and two young children, according to police. The driver refused to let Soto in, and the man fled the scene, police said.

"We are grateful for the cooperation of our residents and business owners who refuse to tolerate violent crimes like this, and we are proud of the incredible efforts that led to these charges," Chief David Hart said. "We will continue to vigorously protect our community and remove all those that diminish the comfort and security we deserve."

Soto was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree carjacking and other offenses, police said. He is being held at the Union County Jail pending a Superior Court appearance.

