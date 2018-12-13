Linden merchant stabbed by man who spent half hour in store

LINDEN — Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store and left the store owner with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Krauszer's on the 1100 block of South Wood Avenue, according to police. Channel 7 Eyewitness News reported the incident started when a man came into the store claiming to want to buy lottery tickets. After spending 30 minutes in the store, the owner asked the man to leave, according to the report.

It was at that time that the man went behind the counter and stabbed the owner several times after demanding money, the reported.

Police say the owner was taken to University Hospital in Newark with serious injuries.

The man involved is described as being either white or Hispanic with dark hair. He is believed to stand around 5 foot 10 and was wearing khaki or brown pants. He was last seen in the area of West 12th Street and Winans Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Matt Jones at 908-474-8556.

