17 years later, NJ trooper dies from cancer tied to 9/11 response

TOMS RIVER — A retired New Jersey State Trooper has died from an illness he contracted while helping in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks more than 17 years ago.

Col. Patrick Callahan announced that Trooper Robert Nagle passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital on Monday. Nagle was a 34-year veteran of the State Police, serving in various capacities before retiring in 2006. His final assignment was working with the Commercial Carrier Safety Inspections Central Unit. He also worked as a dispatcher, and served with the marine police, according to his obituary .

Nagle was also a member of the Air National Guard for six years.

He was born in Newark and grew up in Howell before moving to Lakewood. He had lived in Toms River for the past 18 years.

Callahan said Nagle was diagnosed with kidney cancer, which spread to his lungs. Doctors believed that the cancer was a result of his responding to the scene of the attacks in New York, State Police said.

State Police said Nagle was part of the World Trade Center Health Program, which treats people who responded to the aftermath of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as well as any survivors from those areas.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home in Lakewood, before his funeral on Thursday at St. Mary of the Lake Church, also in Lakewood.

