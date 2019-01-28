16-year-old girl, shot in head during vigil, now on life support

NEWARK — Two of the females shot during a candlelight vigil Saturday night — one of them, suffering a bullet wound to the head — remain hospitalized on Monday.

Shots were fired Saturday night when about 100 people gathered for a vigil at a house on Bergen Avenue and Madison Avenue in Newark in memory of Quadre Robinson, 17, and Quayim Battle, 19. Those two teens died on Friday morning after the 2011 Acura MDX they were in hit the house, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Elizabeth.

Four females injured on Saturday night were ages 16 to 20, and one was in "grave" condition, Stephens said. He didn't say which of the victims that was or identify any of them.

The family of Jayla Green told NBC New York the 16-year-old cheerleader was one of the young women who was shot and was on life support. They said she'd been shot in the head.

Gov. Phil Murphy on his Twitter account said he was "devastated" by the shooting.

"This shameful act of gun violence has no place in NJ," he tweeted.

The Essex County Sheriff Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction those connected with the shooting. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

