FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — A 10-year-old boy sending his teacher emails threatening to shoot up a school led to the cancellation of classes in two school districts.

The first email was received at 1:20 a.m. by a teacher at the Caroline L. Reutter School. The message referenced a shooting at the school, according to police.

The teacher called police, who convened a conference call with school administrators. The boy continued to send emails as investigators filed an emergency subpoena to determine the email carrier and the origin of the email. Police said his additional emails included a threat against the Main Road School for Friday.

As the investigation continued, administrators made the decision around 5 a.m. to cancel classes at the district's three elementary schools and at the Delsea Regional district's high and middle schools.

The boy, who attends a school in the district, was arrested and charged as a juvenile with third-degree terroristic threats and third-degree causing false public alarm. Following a psychological evaluation, the boy will be released to his parents.

The boy's identity was not disclosed.

Elsewhere Thursday, a threat was made against Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, resulting in a lockdown at neighboring Cumberland County College. A report of shots fired near Stockton University in Galloway led to a shelter-in-place order. Both were lifted by 11 a. m.

