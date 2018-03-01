VINELAND — Security alerts at two South Jersey college were lifted late Thursday morning.

An alert sent out around 9:40 a.m said Cumberland County College was on lockdown because of a "hostile intruder" The situation had been "resolved" by 11 a.m, according to the college's website and normal operations were back to normal.

In message on Twitter the school said the lockdown order came from Vineland Police about a threat directed at neighboring Inspira Medical Center.

Earlier, Cumberland ordered everyone on campus to remain in a safe location. It also ordered all mobile devices to be silenced and for anyone not on campus to stay away.

Stockton University in Galloway was under a shelter in place due to a report of shots fired in the area of Moss Mill Road and Genoa Avenue located about two minutes from campus.

"This is a precautionary measure and this is NOT an active shooter situation." read a message on the school's website.

The Stockton order was lifted around 10:30 a.m.

Earlier in the day the Franklin Township school district and Delsea Regional districts were closed for the day by a threatening email received by a teacher early Thursday morning, according to Franklin Township Police .

Chris Coleman contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or on Twitter @DanalexanderNJ