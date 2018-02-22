Neptune Twp. teen charged in killing of boy, 10, in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK — A 16-year-old student at Neptune High School was arrested Thursday and charged in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in the city the night before.

Authorities, however, are still looking for others who may have been involved — including the person who may have actually pulled the trigger. Investigators have not recovered a weapon, officials said.

The township high school was placed on a lockdown Thursday as police arrested the suspect, whose name they are not releasing because of his age, prosecutors said.

The shooting Wednesday night inside their home killed the youngster and injured his 39-year-old mother, neither of whom were the intended targets of the shooting, prosecutors said.

Authorities also have not said what motivated the shooting. Investigators believe the teen was dating the sister of the boy who was killed.

The teen has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Asbury Park police responded to the 400 block of Ridge Avenue after getting a 911 call about 10:40 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area.

The child was pronounced deceased at 11:18 p.m., the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said late Thursday.

News of the shooting left neighbors in tears. It also prompted Mayor John Moor and state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, to push for stricter gun control measures.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-671-4400 or text "MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone wanted for a crime.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include further information from prosecutors, which clarified that the actual gunman may still be at large.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .