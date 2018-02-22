10-year-old boy shot dead in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK — A 10-year-old child was fatally shot late Wednesday night on the Jersey Shore, according to police.

The boy's mother, a 39-year-old woman was hospitalized for non life threatening injuries following the shooting at a house on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park. The circumstances of the shooting and whether the shooting took place inside or outside the house are unknown.

News 12 New Jersey, in a message on Twitter , said police were looking for two suspects who left on foot.

A spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office would only say an incident in Asbury Park remained under investigation but would not disclose details.

