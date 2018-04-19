Yucky, wet Thursday for NJ, then delightfully dry for the weekend

Thursday will be yucky and wet. Next Wednesday will be yucky and wet. In between? Dry, generally pleasant weather! The last time we enjoyed a 5-day stretch of dry, mild weather was late November.

As of this writing, steady rain is falling over northern New Jersey, and we'll see those raindrops drift further south as Thursday morning pushes on. It's not going to rain all day. Although everyone in New Jersey looks to get wet at some point today, as several batches of rain transit the state. Forecast rainfall totals are on the order of a few tenths of an inch — nothing too heavy, and the threat of flooding seems low.

Showers should taper off Thursday evening , by about 8 p.m. at the latest.

In the meantime, Thursday's forecast features mostly cloudy skies and a brisk wind with gusts to 30 mph. Additionally, I've scaled back our high temperature forecast once again — the warm air I had been banking on probably won't make it. Thermometers won't climb above the lower 50s for most of the Garden State Thursday. Some spots may be stuck in the 40s.

So yes, all around, Thursday reads like a pretty not-pleasant day.

As skies clear Thursday night , temperatures will fall rapidly. We'll see lower to mid 30s by Friday morning — add a continuing breeze, and it's going to be quite chilly.

Friday will be much brighter and quieter, with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Yes, it will remain breezy. And yes, we'll still end up cooler than normal, in the mid 50s. The day reads very similar to Wednesday — pretty pleasant.

And the weekend looks great too, as a slow warming trend kicks in. On Saturday , we'll transition from morning sun to afternoon clouds. High temperatures will improve to the upper 50s.

Sunday looks to be the shining star of the weekend, as skies return to sunshine and temperatures return to seasonable levels. We'll see highs in the lower 60s.

The latest forecast continues dry weather for Monday and most of Tuesday too. It does appear we pick up an on-shore component to the wind early next week, which would cause the Jersey Shore to end up noticeably cooler (50s) than areas further inland (60s). (Ocean temperatures are now approaching 50 degrees, still pretty chilly.)

Our next storm system looks to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday , so that will be our next chance of substantial rainfall.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.