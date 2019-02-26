WWE Hall of Famer and NJ native ‘Sunny’ Sytch back in jail after DWI

A former pro wrestler with a long history of arrests is facing extradition to Pennsylvania after her latest DWI arrest in Monmouth County.

WWE Hall of Famer Tamara Lynn "Sunny" Sytch was charged with driving while intoxicated following her weekend arrest in Seaside Heights. She also was charged with contempt for outstanding traffic warrants of $1,500 from Holmdel and $1,000 from Knowlton.

Sytch, 46, from the Belford section of Middletown, also was given a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign, going the wrong way on a one-way street, driving with a suspended license, and careless driving, according to Seaside Heights police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. She will be taken into custody in Pennsylvania for a parole warrant, officials said.

This is the sixth time she has been arrested on a DWI charge and the first since she served eight months in jail last year.

She was arrested two times in January and February last year, as reported at the time by TMZ Sports.

The Asbury Park Press reported she was released after being seen by a Holmdel Municipal Court judge via video conference.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. She bills herself as the "Original Diva" of the franchise.

The following year, she was arrested five times in Connecticut. The New Haven Register reported warrants for each incident included details of her being drunk, and at one point using wrestling moves to choke an ex-boyfriend. She also was charged with burglary and violating a protective order.

In 2013, the WWE announced they would no longer fund her rehab.

“As part of the Former Talent Rehabilitation Program, WWE has sent Ms. Sytch to rehabilitation numerous times, with all costs covered by WWE. Unfortunately, Ms. Sytch has continued to make poor personal choices and is ultimately responsible for the consequences of these decisions," the WWE said at the time.

In recent years, she has turned to adult entertainment endeavors, including posting semi-nude photos and more through a subscription website, which she cross-promotes on Twitter.

