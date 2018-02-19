Woodbridge woman killed driving wrong way in GSP crash

WOODBRIDGE — A woman driving the wrong way on the Garden State Parkway was killed when her car collided with another vehicle late Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. near mile marker 128.7, when a black Nissan Sentra driving south on the Parkway was hit by a red Mazda heading north on the southbound side, according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

Shannon Whooley, the driver heading north, was declared dead at the scene, according to Peele. She is from the Fords section of Woodbridge.

The driver of the other car was not identified by Peele, except to say he was a man. That driver was taken to JFK Medical Center, where he was listed as being in serious condition, Peelse said.

As a result of the crash, the left three lanes were closed for approximately three hours, Peele said. The investigation is still under investigation and Peele said no charges have been issued at this time.

