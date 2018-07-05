Woman’s body was found dismembered and burned in woods

LAWRENCE (Cumberland) — State Police are looking for whoever burned and dismembered a Vineland woman's body and left it in the woods.

Tonya Cook, 32, of Vineland, was found in a wooded area off Banks Road near Lummistown Road about 8:15 a.m. Monday. The body was spotted by a passerby who called police.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified Cook's body, police said Thursday.

Police said Cook has friends and associates throughout the county, including in the Bridgeton area.

A GoFundMe page created by her brother, Timothy Cook seeks donations for her funeral. The page says Cook is "proof that good people do exist in this world and we can understand each other’s pain."

Police asked anyone with information about Cook's death to call the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.