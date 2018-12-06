HILLSBOROUGH — A woman in a pick up truck followed a student after he got off the school bus and urged him twice to "come in honey," according to police.

The student got off the bus at Auten Road and Bluebird Drive around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday and was followed by the woman in her newer model vehicle, according to Hillsborough Police. The woman rolled down the window and spoke to him, only to be told "no" by the child, who said he was going to call police after the second request. The woman then drove off.

The age and gender of the child was not disclosed by police.

The woman was described as being a white woman in her 50s with a tan skin tone and a "wrinkly face." She has shoulder length, black curly hair and was wearing black glasses.

The case remained under investigation on Thursday morning. Police asked anyone with information to call them at 908-369-4323 X7621.

