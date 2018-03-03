Woman seriously burned in fire that trapped residents on roof

LINDEN — Firefighters had to rescue residents trapped in a burning four-family home early Saturday morning.

Rescuers pulled two people from the roof of the building on the 700 block of Brunswick Avenue.

A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious burns, officials said Saturday. She was listed as being in critical condition.

Firefighters got the call about 3 a.m. and arrived to see flames from a second-floor window, Fire Chief Joseph Dooley said.

City firefighters, backed by aid from Garwood, Roselle Park and Elizabeth, quickly extinguished the blaze, which destroyed just one of the building's apartments.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

