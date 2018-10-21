Woman killed by car was one of three pedestrians hit on NJ roads

TRENTON — At least three people were struck by vehicles early Sunday morning including, one fatality along New Jersey roads this weekend.

Sonia Naranjo, 59, of Neptune Township was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car driven by Patrick Howe, 29, of Bradley Beach.Naranjo was killed as she walked along Route 35 near the Asbury Avenue traffic circle just after midnight, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Howe was the only person in his vehicle and was not injured. Gramiccioni said no charges have been filed. Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township police at 732-988-5200.

Lacey Township police are looking for a small white SUV that fled after it struck a 26-year-old male and 23-year-old female as they walked along Lake Barnegat Drive around 1:10 a.m, police in the Ocean County town said.

The male was transported via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with leg, back and neck injuries. The female was transported to RWJ Barnabas Community Medical Center in Toms River with abdominal pains.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 609-693-6636 X2577.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ