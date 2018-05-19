SOUTH TOMS RIVER — A driver who lost control of her car on the Garden State Parkway late Friday night took off after her passenger got out and was struck by another vehicle.

Amy Mathis, 20, of Cape May, got out of the Ford Focus after the driver, Jordan Shelton, 19, of Del Haven, lost control and hit the center concrete divider, according to State Police spokesman Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Flynn,

After stepping out in order to cross the Parkway, Mathis was struck by a Toyota Highlander in the right lane, Flynn said.

The driver of the Highlander stopped and stayed on the scene while Shelton left, according to Flynn. She was located a short time later and arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The driver of the Highlander was not charged.

Two lanes were closed early Saturday morning for an investigation.