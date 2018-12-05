Woman escapes carjacking in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — A woman was assaulted and her car stolen early Wednesday morning, according to Lakewood police.

A man approached a silver 2018 Hyundai Sonata in the area of Liberty Drive and Route 9 in Lakewood around 1 a.m, looking for directions, according to police, and began to beat the window until it broke.

The 20-year-old woman was parked along the road using her phone, according to police.

The man forcefully pushed to the passengers seat by the man as he got into the car. As he began to drive, the woman exited the car. The man drove off in an unknown direction.

Police said the woman was treated at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood for minor injuries.

The carjacking suspect is described as having blonde hair and standing approximately 6’ tall, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 732-363-0200 ext 5317.

