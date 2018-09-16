Woman escaped crash into North Jersey gas station uninjured

RAMSEY — The driver of a vehicle that sparked a large fire after crashing into a local gas station was able to escape the incident unharmed.

The crash happened at around 8:42 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Delta Gas Station at 260 North Franklin Turnpike, according to the Ramsey Rescue Squad . The driver was identified by the Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice as a 44-year-old woman whose name was not disclosed.

The crash occurred when the woman's car hit the station's fuel pumps and building, which started the fire.

Ramsey Rescue Squad

The blaze was extinguished thanks to a combined effort of departments from Ramsey and Allendale and Mahwah.

Several local police and first aid squads also reported to the scene.

More From New Jersey 101.5